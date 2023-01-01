|
World
Canada steers 200 additional armored vehicles to Ukraine
Defense Minister Anita Anand makes surprise visit to beleaguered country
19/01/2023
Defense Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday that Canada will send 200 more armored vehicles to Ukraine.


“Today’s donation of 200 armored vehicles demonstrates our continued commitment to the security of the Ukrainian people,” Anand said during a surprise visit to the besieged country.


The announcement comes after at least 45 civilians, including six children, were killed Saturday by a Russian missile that hit an apartment building in Dnipro.


The Canadian-made vehicles are worth CAN$90 million ($67.5 million) and are part of the additional CAN$500 million in military support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in November.


Canada said the new armored vehicles were requested by Ukraine.


“During today’s productive visit to Kyiv, I met with Ukrainian officials including my friend and colleague, Minister (Oleskii) Reznikov, to learn about Ukraine’s most pressing security needs, and to reaffirm Canada’s steadfast support,” Anand said in a statement, referring to the defense chief.


Trudeau announced at a recent Canada-US-Mexico summit that his country would supply Ukraine with a $CAN406 million American-made National Advanced Surface to Air Missile system.


The Canadian government has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine -- in the last 12 months providing about CAN$5 billion in military and financial funds.


Last June, Canada diverted to Ukraine 39 armored vehicles slated for the Canadian military.


No date for the delivery of the armored vehicles was provided.


Anand is on a one-day visit to Ukraine. She will be in Germany on Friday where she will attend a US-led meeting on Ukraine.

