Canada's anti-Islamophobia representative 'extremely sorry' for offending Quebecers

Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologized Wednesday for saying a "majority of Quebecers" who support Bill 21 are anti-Muslim.





The bill bans religious symbols, including the hijab, to be worn by most public servants in the workplace.





"I would like to say that I am extremely sorry for the way that my words have carried, how I have hurt the people of Quebec,” Amira Elghawaby told reporters. "I understand that the words and the way that I said them have hurt the people of Quebec. I have been listening very carefully. I have heard you and I know what you're feeling and I'm sorry."





Elghawaby was appointed last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his government's special anti-Islamophobia representative.





The legislation has come under fire as anti-Muslim from Muslims who say it forces them to choose between religion and their employment.





Elghawaby co-penned a column that appeared in an Ottawa newspaper in 2019 that said based on a poll, Quebecers who supported Bill 21 were anti-Muslim.





"Unfortunately, the majority of Quebecers appear to be swayed not by the rule of law, but by anti-Muslim sentiment," wrote Elghawaby and co-author Bernie Farber, former head of the Canadian Jewish Congress.





Since the column surfaced, several Quebec politicians called for her resignation.





But Trudeau supported Elghawaby.



