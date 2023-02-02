|
Canada's anti-Islamophobia representative 'extremely sorry' for offending Quebecers

Several politicians called for Amira Elghawaby to be removed after she wrote supporters of religiou symbols ban were anti-Muslim

Canada's new anti-Islamophobia representative apologized Wednesday for saying a "majority of Quebecers" who support Bill 21 are anti-Muslim.


The bill bans religious symbols, including the hijab, to be worn by most public servants in the workplace.


"I would like to say that I am extremely sorry for the way that my words have carried, how I have hurt the people of Quebec,” Amira Elghawaby told reporters. "I understand that the words and the way that I said them have hurt the people of Quebec. I have been listening very carefully. I have heard you and I know what you're feeling and I'm sorry."


Elghawaby was appointed last week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as his government's special anti-Islamophobia representative.


The legislation has come under fire as anti-Muslim from Muslims who say it forces them to choose between religion and their employment.


Elghawaby co-penned a column that appeared in an Ottawa newspaper in 2019 that said based on a poll, Quebecers who supported Bill 21 were anti-Muslim.


"Unfortunately, the majority of Quebecers appear to be swayed not by the rule of law, but by anti-Muslim sentiment," wrote Elghawaby and co-author Bernie Farber, former head of the Canadian Jewish Congress.


Since the column surfaced, several Quebec politicians called for her resignation.


But Trudeau supported Elghawaby.


Before Elghawaby issued her apology, Trudeau for the second time since the furor broke, backed his new representative, saying she is qualified for the job and can connect with all Quebecers.

