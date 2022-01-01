Central Asia’s regional, int'l importance gradually increasing: Kazakh president

Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
The importance of Central Asia on a regional and global scale is gradually increasing, said Kazakhstan’s president on Friday.
Speaking at a gathering with foreign mission chiefs in the capital Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew attention to the increasing importance of Central Asia on a regional and global scale.
"This opens up new opportunities to expand cooperation with our C5 1 format partners," he said.
Tokayev went on to say: "Currently, the Central Asian countries have begun to interact actively with many countries and regional alliances, including these format partners, the US, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Russia, the EU.”
The C5 1 was formed under former President Barack Obama during the 2015 UN General Assembly. It is the main dialogue platform for the US with regional states.
Touching on the country’s economy policy, Tokayev said Kazakhstan will maintain its commercial relations with 180 countries by adhering to the open economy principle.
“Despite the current economic turmoil, our export figure excluding raw materials increased by approximately 40%,” he said, further stressing the country’s determination on strengthening our leading position in Central Asia in attracting foreign investment.
Tokayev added that the Trans Caspian route (Middle Corridor) is becoming increasingly important in ensuring energy and food security.
Kazakhstan will continue to defend the rights of equality, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states based on international law in line with UN principles, he said, adding that they are open to mutually beneficial cooperation with all states and organizations in this regard.
