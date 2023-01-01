Chemical plant blast in China kills 2, leaves 12 people missing

At least two people were killed in an explosion at a chemical plant in China, while 12 more are still missing as a result of the mishap.





The explosion was reported on Sunday afternoon at a chemical plant in Panjin, a coastal city in northeast China’s Liaoning province.





Two people were killed, 12 others remain missing, while four were seriously injured, and 30 received minor injuries, the Chinese daily Global Times reported on Monday.





The injured are being treated.





Authorities have said the “fire” which is said to have occurred during the facility's maintenance process, is “under control.”





The blast sent shockwaves throughout the chemical plant, shaking homes and other structures.



