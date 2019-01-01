China c.bank says will play active role in responding to trade frictions

China's central bank said on Monday it will play a "proactive role" in responding to trade frictions with the United States.

"At present, we must pay special attention to risks imported externally," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement following a meeting of its Communist Party Committee.

"We must prevent external shocks, market fluctuations and market contagion," it said, vowing to "resolutely" fend off systemic financial risks.

The PBOC also said it would prevent and resolve risks in its key institutions, without elaborating.