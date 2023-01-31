China committed to political solution to Ukraine crisis: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

China blamed the US on Monday for fueling the Russia-Ukraine war and called on Washington to stop supplying weapons to Kyiv, saying Beijing is committed to a political solution to the crisis.





Rejecting allegations that Chinese state-owned companies provide assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, Beijing said the US should “act responsibly by helping the situation deescalate as soon as possible.”





“On Ukraine and the Korean nuclear issue, China is committed to seeking a political settlement and bringing parties to the table,” Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing.





She was responding to questions on possible issues to be discussed during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing later this week.





The Korean Peninsula has witnessed renewed tensions since late last year as North Korea launched a barrage of missiles while South Korea and the US held several joint military drills.





“We are against any rhetoric or action that could fuel tensions and make matters worse. Our policy and position can stand up to the test of history and facts,” Mao said, referring to the Ukraine crisis, according to a transcript of her news conference.





“If the US truly wants an early end to the crisis and cares for the lives of the Ukrainian people, then it needs to stop sending weapons and profiteering from the fighting,” she said.





“The US needs to act responsibly by helping the situation deescalate as soon as possible and create the necessary environment and conditions for peace talks between the parties concerned.”





Mao said Beijing is not a “bystander, and we would never add fuel to the fire, still less exploit the crisis.”





“The US is the one who started the Ukraine crisis and the biggest factor fueling it and has kept sending heavy and assault weapons to Ukraine, which has only prolonged and intensified the conflict,” she added.





Replying to a reporter’s question on whether she had any comments on reports that the US government had “obtained evidence” suggesting Chinese state-owned companies “may be providing assistance of an economic as well as non-lethal military nature for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine,” Mao said “we will not sit by and watch the US harm the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.”





- Beijing tells Washington to avoid interactions with Taiwan





On any visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Mao said China “opposes any form of official interaction between its Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China.”





“We hope US lawmakers will abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués and refrain from doing things detrimental to China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” she said.





The unannounced trip last August by McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi to the island nation, which is claimed by Beijing as its “breakaway province,” had triggered an unprecedented response from Beijing.





“Taiwan is part of China. Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese,” Mao said.





She accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan as being the “real cause of the new round of tensions across the Taiwan Strait.”





Mao said the DPP continues its “act of soliciting US support for ‘Taiwan independence’ and the agenda among some people in the US to use Taiwan to contain China.”





“We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, deliver on US leaders’ commitment of not supporting ‘Taiwan independence,’ stop meddling in the Taiwan question, stop military contact with Taiwan and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” she said.





- Beijing against politicizing tech





On reports that the US, Japan and the Netherlands have reached an agreement to limit exports of semiconductor equipment to China, Mao accused the US of “abusing export controls, (and) coercing and roping in countries to form small blocs designed to contain China.”





The US, she said, has been “politicizing tech and trade issues and using them as a tool and weapon and bringing down market rules and the international economic and trade order in order to hold on to its hegemony and serve its selfish agenda.”





“China is firmly against this. Such practices serve no one’s interests. They destabilize global industrial and supply chains and have given rise to global concerns. Many from the business community believe that the abuse of export controls will create levels of disruption and affect efficiency and innovation,” said Mao, adding Beijing will closely follow developments and “firmly defend our legitimate interests.”





“Parties concerned need to act with prudence and approach this issue in light of their own long-term interests and the common interests of the international community,” she added.

- China vigilant about NATO’s moves in Asia-Pacific





Pushing back on claims that China poses a challenge, Mao said Beijing was a “cooperation partner” for all countries.





“We do not pose a threat to any country’s interests and security,” she said, responding to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement made in South Korea that China has become “much higher on NATO’s agenda.”





However, Mao said, NATO has “constantly gone beyond its traditional areas for defense, made advances into new domains, and strengthened military and security ties with Asia-Pacific countries.”





“Such developments call for high vigilance among regional countries,” she said.



