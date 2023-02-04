China regrets airship's 'unintended' entry into US airspace

Beijing on Friday said it regrets the “unintended entry” of a Chinese airship into US airspace.





“It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.





“Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course,” it added.





The Pentagon earlier said it was tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over continental US.





“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,” the statement said.



