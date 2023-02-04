|
World

China regrets airship's 'unintended' entry into US airspace

Beijing says will continue communicating with US to properly handle unexpected situation

10:42 . 4/02/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

Beijing on Friday said it regrets the “unintended entry” of a Chinese airship into US airspace.


“It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


“Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course,” it added.


The Pentagon earlier said it was tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over continental US.


“The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,” the statement said.


Beijing will “continue communicating with the US side and properly handle this unexpected situation caused by force majeure,” it added.

#China
#Beijing
#airship
#US airspace
14 saat önce
default-profile-img
China regrets airship's 'unintended' entry into US airspace
Major accident causes power outage in Ukraine’s Odesa
Russia says EU-Ukraine summit confirms support for Kyiv just to serve West’s ‘hegemonic aspirations’
Italy's right-wing coalition prioritizes irregular migration, energy in foreign policy
Egypt's Suez Canal denies contracting Israeli company to manage its services
Mosaics displayed in Hatay shed light on history
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.