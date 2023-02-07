|
World

China sends rescue, medical teams for Türkiye quake relief efforts

1st batch of over $5M emergency aid headed to Türkiye, says Chinese Foreign Ministry official

10:52 . 7/02/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

File photo

China on Tuesday said it is sending rescue personnel and emergency aid for earthquake relief efforts in Türkiye.

“The Chinese government is providing emergency assistance to Türkiye and Syria with its first batch of 40 million yuan ($5.8 million) emergency aid headed for Türkiye,” Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter.


Beijing is sending “heavy urban search and rescue teams, medical teams, and urgently needed disaster relief supplies,” she added.


At least 3,381 people were killed and 20,426 injured after strong earthquakes hit southern Türkiye on Monday, reducing more than 6,000 buildings to rubble, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).


More than 16,400 rescue personnel remain engaged in search efforts in 10 Turkish provinces.


“China is coordinating urgently needed disaster relief supplies to be shipped to Syria and speeding up the delivery of ongoing food aid programs,” Hua said.


In Syrian areas under opposition control in the country’s northwest, the death toll has exceeded 700, according to the Syrian Civil Defense.


In areas controlled by the Bashar al-Assad regime, at least 403 people have died, the state-run SANA news agency reported.

#China
#Türkiye
#Earthquake
15 hours ago
default-profile-img
China sends rescue, medical teams for Türkiye quake relief efforts
Woman pulled alive from rubble 25 hours after deadly Türkiye quake
Moment rescue teams almost got knocked to the ground during second quake in Türkiye
Aerial footage shows aftermath of deadly quake in Türkiye's Hatay
Passenger bus shakes during earthquake in S. Türkiye
Teams rescue two little girls from rubble in Türkiye after deadly quake
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.