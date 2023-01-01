|
World
China supports Arab nations 'independently exploring development paths'
Beijing backs 'Arab countries in solving regional security issues via solidarity, coordination,' says Foreign Minister Qin
10:14 . 17/01/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

China shares extensive common interests with Arab countries and supports their efforts to explore their own paths of development, according to Foreign Minister Qin Gang.


“China also firmly supports Arab countries in solving regional security issues via solidarity and coordination, supports the Arab people in independently exploring their own development paths,” he told Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary general of the League of Arab States (LAS), in a meeting in Cairo on Sunday.


Qin said Beijing backs the LAS to play “a greater role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.”


“China is ready to strengthen its solidarity and cooperation with the LAS in jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and defending international fairness and justice,” said Qin, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.


Referring to the China-Arab States Summit held last month in Saudi Arabia, he said Beijing aims to “speed up the implementation of the eight major cooperation initiatives proposed at the summit.”


Gheit hailed China’s “effective and efficient implementation of the summit’s consensus,” adding that “the Arab side … is ready to strengthen communication with China on implementing the eight major cooperation initiatives one by one,” the statement said.


“Arab countries and China share common views on strengthening exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, opposing external interference and defending fairness and justice, among others,” he added.

#China
#support
#Arab nations
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
China supports Arab nations 'independently exploring development paths'
$250B trade target with China 'absolutely realistic,' says Russia
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
Sweden's NATO bid, conscription decision signal possible participation in a new cold war: Expert
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
‘Make efforts for peace,’ China takes jibe at Japan, India over air drill
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.