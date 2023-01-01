China supports Arab nations 'independently exploring development paths'

China shares extensive common interests with Arab countries and supports their efforts to explore their own paths of development, according to Foreign Minister Qin Gang.





“China also firmly supports Arab countries in solving regional security issues via solidarity and coordination, supports the Arab people in independently exploring their own development paths,” he told Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary general of the League of Arab States (LAS), in a meeting in Cairo on Sunday.





Qin said Beijing backs the LAS to play “a greater role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.”





“China is ready to strengthen its solidarity and cooperation with the LAS in jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and defending international fairness and justice,” said Qin, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.





Referring to the China-Arab States Summit held last month in Saudi Arabia, he said Beijing aims to “speed up the implementation of the eight major cooperation initiatives proposed at the summit.”





Gheit hailed China’s “effective and efficient implementation of the summit’s consensus,” adding that “the Arab side … is ready to strengthen communication with China on implementing the eight major cooperation initiatives one by one,” the statement said.



