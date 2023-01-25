|
World

China’s Xi calls for closer cooperation with Latin America to tackle global challenges

'World is in a new period of turbulence and transformation,' Chinese president tells Latin American, Caribbean regional summit

12:38 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
China’s President Xi Jinping

China’s President Xi Jinping

Lauding regional Latin American and Caribbean nations for being an “indispensable driving force” behind global South-South cooperation, China’s President Xi Jinping called for “solidarity and closer cooperation” to tackle global challenges.


“The world is in a new period of turbulence and transformation … We can only tackle the challenges and tide over this trying time through greater solidarity and closer cooperation,” Xi told the seventh summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on Tuesday.


“CELAC has grown to be an indispensable driving force behind global South-South cooperation,” Xi told the summit via a video link, according to a statement by China’s Foreign Ministry.


He said the regional grouping has “played an important role in safeguarding regional peace, promoting common development, and advancing regional integration.”


“China always supports the regional integration process of Latin America and the Caribbean.


“We highly value our relations with CELAC, and take CELAC as our key partner in enhancing solidarity among developing countries and furthering South-South cooperation,” said the Chinese president.


Calling for a new era “characterized” by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness, and benefits for the people, Xi noted more countries from the region engaged in “high-quality” Belt and Road cooperation with China, supported and participated in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and are “working with China in building a China-LAC community with a shared future.”


“China is ready to continue working with LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) countries to help each other and make progress together, and advocate peace, development, equity, justice, democracy, and freedom — the common values of mankind,” he added.

#China
#Xi Jinping
#Latin America
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
China’s Xi calls for closer cooperation with Latin America to tackle global challenges
US headed off Pakistan-India nuclear war in 2019, claims former US Secretary of State Pompeo
Swedish-Assyrians explain how they stopped Quran burning in their town
NATO chief slams Russian nuclear threats
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge’s order on Beirut port blast inquiry
Venezuelans love Turkish president because he is 'benevolent, big-hearted,’ says Nicolas Maduro
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.