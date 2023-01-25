China’s Xi calls for closer cooperation with Latin America to tackle global challenges

Lauding regional Latin American and Caribbean nations for being an “indispensable driving force” behind global South-South cooperation, China’s President Xi Jinping called for “solidarity and closer cooperation” to tackle global challenges.





“The world is in a new period of turbulence and transformation … We can only tackle the challenges and tide over this trying time through greater solidarity and closer cooperation,” Xi told the seventh summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, on Tuesday.





“CELAC has grown to be an indispensable driving force behind global South-South cooperation,” Xi told the summit via a video link, according to a statement by China’s Foreign Ministry.





He said the regional grouping has “played an important role in safeguarding regional peace, promoting common development, and advancing regional integration.”





“China always supports the regional integration process of Latin America and the Caribbean.





“We highly value our relations with CELAC, and take CELAC as our key partner in enhancing solidarity among developing countries and furthering South-South cooperation,” said the Chinese president.





Calling for a new era “characterized” by equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness, and benefits for the people, Xi noted more countries from the region engaged in “high-quality” Belt and Road cooperation with China, supported and participated in the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and are “working with China in building a China-LAC community with a shared future.”



