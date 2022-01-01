China’s Xi condoles with Putin over Russia school shooting
Chinese president expresses sympathies with families of victims
AA Tuesday 16:15, 27 September 2022
China’s President Xi Jinping
#China
#Vladimir Putin
#Russia
#Xi Jinping
China’s President Xi Jinping
China’s President Xi Jinping has sent condolences to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Monday's deadly school shooting in Russia.
In a condolence message on Tuesday, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the shooting in the city of Izhevsk, which claimed 17 lives.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences for those killed in the incident and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.
A gunman opened fire in a school in the Udmurtia region, east of Moscow. Investigators said the death toll included 11 children while 24 others were wounded.
The shooter was identified as Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the same school, who was wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols. He killed himself after committing the crime.
China’s Xi condoles with Putin over Russia school shooting
Armenia not interested in peace, says Azerbaijan's envoy to Pakistan
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
'Consequences’ will follow illegal referenda in 4 Ukrainian regions: EU official
Judge orders Shakira to stand trial, facing 8 years in prison, for tax evasion in Spain
Residents of Ukraine's Izium gather firewood amid fuel shortages
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.