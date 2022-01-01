China’s Xi’an city closes schools, tourist sites over COVID-19 cases
Northwestern city with over 13M people sees rise in infections
The flare-up in COVID-19 cases has prompted authorities in the northwestern city of Xi’an in China to close schools, tourist sites, and cinemas.
Home to over 13 million people, Xi’an closed all grades in primary and secondary schools and kindergartens.
The city is famous for terra-cotta warriors in Shaanxi province which reported nine local confirmed COVID-19 cases, including four in Xi’an.
Local authorities said 15 asymptomatic carriers were also found in the province, including seven in Xi'an, the Chinese daily Global Times reported on Tuesday.
The report added that orders have been issued to suspend services at Shaanxi Library, Shaanxi History Museum, Daci’en Temple, and other scenic spots, cultural venues, and cinemas.
China has reported 254,066 confirmed cases and 5,226 deaths since the first cases of coronavirus were reported in December 2019 in the country’s Wuhan city.
