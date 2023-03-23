|
World

Chinese army warns off US warship in disputed South China Sea

Beijing says its forces ‘tracked, monitored and warned away US warship in accordance with law’ near Xisha Islands

14:14 - 23/03/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo
File photo

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China said on Thursday that a US warship "trespassed" into Chinese territorial waters near the Xisha Islands.


The warship was expelled from the waters, said Air Force Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command, in a statement.


The Xisha Islands, also known as the Parcel Islands, are located in the disputed South China Sea.


The US move has "seriously jeopardized" the peace and stability in the South China Sea, Tian said.


"On March 23, the US guided-missile destroyer USS Milius illegally entered the territorial waters near China's Xisha Islands without the Chinese government's permission. The naval and aerial forces of the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command conducted whole-process tracking and monitoring on the US destroyer in accordance with the law, and warned it off," the statement said.


"The troops of the PLA Southern Theater Command will always stay on high alert and take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard China's national sovereignty and security, as well as peace and stability in the South China Sea," Tian added.​​​​​​​

#China
#army
#US warship
#South China Sea
9 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.bf865fc.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.5a7a722.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.135434e.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.d318ff5.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.1585955.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.3a1a641.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.cba29a0.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.fc68276.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.e8a70ea.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.7078309.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.007bc5f.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.89e3ad5.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.ef93ae4.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.765c9b6.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.a0d72a2.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.8350b12.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.df72031.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Ex-Israeli opposition leader demands probe into killing of 12 hostages by Israeli army on Oct. 7