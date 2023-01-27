|
World

Chinese jets trespassed air defense zone: South Korea

Seoul flew its own in response to flights of Chinese jets around southern island of Jeju, says South Korean military

14:52 . 27/01/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

Two Chinese fighter jets flew through the overlapping parts of the Korean air defense identification zones, South Korea’s military said on Friday.


The Chinese jets "did not violate" the South Korean airspace on Thursday, the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) clarified.


“The Chinese fighters entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone at 10:30 a.m. (0130GMT) and 11:10 a.m. (0210GMT), respectively, from an area southwest of Ieo Islet, a submerged rock south of the southern island of Jeju, and exited it at around noon,” the JCS said.


Seoul flew its own in response to the flights of Chinese jets.


“One of the fighters reentered the KADIZ at 3 p.m. (0600GMT) and left it about 30 minutes later,” the JCS added.


The Chinese fighter jets “flew through the overlapping parts of the air defense identification zones of South Korea and China,” Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.


“The air defense zone is not territorial airspace but is delineated to call on foreign planes to identify themselves so as to prevent accidental clashes,” it added.


Last month, amid tensions with Pyongyang, Seoul had to temporarily shut its two airports, scramble its jets, and fire warning shots after drones from North Korea crossed the border areas of Gyeonggi province.


The drones crossed the Military Demarcation Line, which separates the two Koreas, and were spotted flying in Gimpo, Ganghwa Island, and Paju.​​​​​​​

#China
#jets
#air defense
#South Korea
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
Chinese jets trespassed air defense zone: South Korea
Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy
Kremlin says US can settle Ukraine conflict, but has failed to avail opportunity
Baby chameleon taken under protection in eastern Türkiye
Activist mother flees Sweden after authorities pursue her children
Syrian regime responsible for 2018 chlorine attack, killing 43 people: Watchdog
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.