Chinese president directs army to enhance its capability to 'fight and win'

China's President Xi Jinping
China's President Xi Jinping directed his military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), on Tuesday to "enhance" its capability to "fight and win."
During an inspection of the Central Military Commission's (CMC) joint operations command center in Beijing, Xi stated, "The entire military should devote all of its energy to and carry out all of its work for combat readiness, and effectively fulfill its missions and tasks in the new era."
It was Xi's first visit since the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) held its 20th National Congress last month, during which he was proclaimed for a record third time as general secretary of the party, as well as chairman and commander-in-chief of the CMC joint operations command.
Xi said his tour of the joint operations command along with CPC colleagues was to “show the determination of the new CMC to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress and comprehensively strengthen military training and preparation.”
“The goal of the centenary struggle for the founding of the army should be realized as scheduled,” he said.
Xi has set the goal of fully modernizing the PLA by 2049. It already has the world's largest navy, with about 355 ships.
The CPC 20th National Congress concluded on Oct. 23 in the Chinese capital, with Zhang Youxia and He Weidong also elected as the CMA’s vice chairmen and Li Shangfu, Liu Zhenli, Miao Hua, and Zhang Shengmin as members.
The Chinese president told PLA officials that the world is undergoing “profound changes unseen in a century,” according to the state-run media.
Pointing out “increasing instability and uncertainty,” Xi said the PLA “must implement the CPC’s idea of strengthening the army in the new era, implement the military strategic policy for the new era, adhere to the only fundamental standard of combat effectiveness, focus all energy on fighting, work hard on fighting, accelerate the improvement of winning capabilities, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, development interests, and complete the various tasks entrusted by the party and the people.”
