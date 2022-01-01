Chinese president directs army to enhance its capability to 'fight and win'

Pointing out “increasing instability and uncertainty,” Xi said the PLA “must implement the CPC’s idea of strengthening the army in the new era, implement the military strategic policy for the new era, adhere to the only fundamental standard of combat effectiveness, focus all energy on fighting, work hard on fighting, accelerate the improvement of winning capabilities, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, security, development interests, and complete the various tasks entrusted by the party and the people.”

