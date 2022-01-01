Chinese, South Korean presidents to meet in Bali
Yoon Suk-yeol likely to discuss ongoing tension on Korean Peninsula with Xi
AA Tuesday 09:55, 15 November 2022
Chinese president Xi Jinping
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet in Bali for the first time since Yoon took office in May this year, local media reported on Tuesday.
The two leaders will meet later today on the sidelines of a G-20 summit that both are attending, Yonhap News Agency cited Yoon’s office as saying.
Yoon is expected to discuss the latest tension on Korean Peninsula and urge President Xi to use his leverage to refrain North Korea from further escalation.
On Monday, following his meeting with Xi, US President Joe Biden said he discussed the North Korean issue with his Chinese counterpart and told him that Pyongyang should not go ahead to carry out its seventh nuclear test, according to the agency.
The Chinese and South Korean leaders will meet after nearly three years. The top leaders of both countries last met in December 2019 when former President Moon Jae-in called on Xi in Beijing.
*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid
