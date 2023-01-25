|
World

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister

Hipkins becomes country’s 41st premier following Jacinda Ardern's surprise resignation

09:57 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Photo credit: chrishipkins.org.nz

Photo credit: chrishipkins.org.nz

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins was sworn in Wednesday as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister following Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation.


Hipkins, 44, served as education and police minister under Ardern.


''This is the biggest privilege and responsibility of my life,'' Hipkins said at the swearing-in ceremony. ''I'm energized and excited by the challenges that lie ahead.''


Ardern on Tuesday made her final public appearance before leaving office and said the thing she would miss the most was the people, because they had been the ''joy of the job.''


She announced her shock resignation last week, saying she would not run for re-election and that her term as prime minister would end no later than Feb. 7.


However, she will continue to serve as a member of parliament until April to avoid a by-election, as the country's general elections are scheduled for Oct. 14.



#New Zealand
#Chris Hipkins
#Jacinda Ardern
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister
US headed off Pakistan-India nuclear war in 2019, claims former US Secretary of State Pompeo
Swedish-Assyrians explain how they stopped Quran burning in their town
NATO chief slams Russian nuclear threats
Lebanon’s prosecutor defies judge’s order on Beirut port blast inquiry
Venezuelans love Turkish president because he is 'benevolent, big-hearted,’ says Nicolas Maduro
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.