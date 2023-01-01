|
World
Climate activists block railway tracks to protest coal-mining in Germany
Environmental groups continue demonstrations after Lutzerath village was evicted to expand nearby coal mine
16:03 . 17/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
File photo

File photo

Climate activists blocked railway tracks in northwestern Germany on Tuesday to protest coal mining plans in the region.


Dozens of climate activists chained themselves to the tracks leading to the lignite-fired power plant Neurath, owned by the energy company RWE.


"The #Neurath coal-fired power plant (one of the biggest CO2 polluters in Europe) is blocked. We occupy the railroad tracks forever," the activists said on Twitter.


Dozens of other activists occupied an excavator on the site of the Inden open-cast lignite mine in the early hours of the morning.


"Every ton of coal mined here further fuels the climate crisis - with catastrophic consequences. We take climate justice into our own hands and stop the excavator and the conveyor belt," it said on social media.


A large demonstration also took place near the village of Lutzerath, which was forcibly evicted by police last week to expand a nearby coal mine.


A spokesman for the environmental group Ende Gelande, which organized Tuesday's demonstration, said climate activists would continue their civil disobedience actions to stop coal mining in the region.


"Even if you destroy Lutzerath, we will continue to fight," Charly Dietz said in a statement, calling for an end to coal mining and fossil fuel use.


"Lutzerath represents everything that is wrong with fossil capitalism," said Luka Scott, another climate activist.


"Politicians make anti-democratic deals with corporations like RWE and then enforce them with police violence," she added.


Lutzerath was occupied by coal opponents for two years and became a symbol for environmental groups calling for an end to the use of coal and fossil fuels.


Last week, energy company RWE began demolishing buildings in the abandoned village to expand the Garzweiler coal mine.


The company said in a statement that the coal under Lutzerath is needed to "make the best use” of the lignite fleet during the energy crisis.


Under an agreement between the government and RWE, the company will bring forward its coal phase-out by eight years and end lignite-fired power generation by 2030.

#Germany
#climate activists
#railway
#protest
#Lutzerath
#coal mine
7 hours ago
default-profile-img
Climate activists block railway tracks to protest coal-mining in Germany
Russia-India joint venture starts production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles
Intelligence ties with China at 'unprecedented' level, says Russian spy chief
Türkiye's zero-waste project to enter pages of history with golden letters: Enivronment Minister
Top Ukrainian diplomat says Russian statements on negotiations ‘nonsense’
Kazakhstan, UAE’s presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, sign 9 agreements
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.