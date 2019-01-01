Climate activists to protest at Blackrock in London
Climate activists to protest at Blackrock in London

File photo: Police officers talk with protesters as they lie on the ground outside of the entrance to BlackRock offices during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in the City of London, Britain October 14, 2019.

Photograph: HENRY NICHOLLS

Climate activists will target BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, on Friday by dumping ashes at its London office in a bid to draw attention to what it said was the destruction that the company wreaks in the Amazon basin.

"Activists will dump a pile of wood ashes (waste collected from pizza ovens and woodburning stoves) in front of BlackRock’s entrance doors," Extinction Rebellion said.

"They will then put on a carnival of flames and ashes with chaotic dance performances, fire-jugglers, musicians, speakers from multiple groups, giving a personal account of the fate their communities and territories face when daily attacked by extrativist industries," the group said.

Blackrock could not be reached for immediate comment.

