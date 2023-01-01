|
World
Climate protection is not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention
Swedish climate activist deplores police action against climate activists protesting coal-mining plans in northwestern Germany
15:27 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg reiterated her support to anti-coal protesters in northwestern Germany on Wednesday, a day after she was briefly detained by police.


“Climate protection is not a crime,” she said on Twitter, deploring the heavy-handed police action against activists who were peacefully protesting the expansion of a coal mine in Lutzerath.


“We were kettled by police and then detained but were let go later that evening,” she said.


Thunberg used the hashtags of #LuetziBleibt, #KeepItInTheGround, and #ClimateJustice to extend her support to the climate activists who are protesting the coal mining in the area.


Thunberg was among the protesters who were detained near the village of Lutzerath after they marched to the coal-mining area to stop excavation activities. They were put in a police bus and released after an identity check.


Lutzerath was occupied by climate activists for two years and became a symbol for environmental groups calling for an end to the use of coal and fossil fuels.


German police on Monday removed the last activists from the village on the sixth day of the operation to evict the protest camp.


The energy company RWE began demolishing buildings in the abandoned village to expand the Garzweiler coal mine. The company said in a statement that the coal under Lutzerath is needed to "make the best use" of the lignite fleet during the energy crisis.


Under an agreement between the German government and the RWE, the company will bring forward its coal phase-out by eight years and end lignite-fired power generation by 2030.

#Greta Thunberg
#Climate
#Germany
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
Climate protection is not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention
Turkic.World, IHH Foundation sign memorandum of partnership
German police clear another environmental activist camp after Lutzerath
Turkish relief group comes to aid of over 134,000 orphans in 2022
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts northeastern Iran
More than 200 millionaires call for higher taxes on ultra-rich
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.