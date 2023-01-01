|
World
Cold weather in Afghanistan claims at least 24 lives
Large number of low-income Afghans unable to afford wood and coal in winter due to their economic difficulties
13:07 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

At least 24 people died, some of whom were found frozen to death, in various parts of poverty-stricken Afghanistan, where extreme cold weather conditions, combined with a lack of resources to heat their homes, took their toll on ordinary men, local media reported on Monday.


At least 24 people have died as a result of the freezing cold that has gripped the country in recent days, particularly in the country's northern regions, local Tolo news reported.


According to the media outlet, four children among five died in northwestern Badgis province, while four drug addicts living on the streets in western Herat, five people in southeastern Khost province, and 10 in northern provinces, including five in Baghlan, two in Faryab, two in Jowzjan, and one in Sar-e Pol, died.


These people died as a result of extreme cold weather, associated ailments, and incidents.


Hundreds of people have been brought to hospitals with hypothermia, while thousands of animals have died in the chilly weather.


A big number of low-income Afghans are unable to afford wood and coal in the winter due to their economic difficulties.


While the lack of formal records management in rural increases the likelihood of higher fatalities.


Transportation issues caused by inclement weather, particularly in winter, make it difficult for humanitarian agencies to deliver aid to people in need.

#Afghanistan
#cold weather
#winter
