Coup leader named Burkina Faso’s president

Capt. Ibrahim Traore has been named president of Burkina Faso, local media reported.
Traore assumed the presidency under a “fundamental act” adopted by the group calling itself Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration (MPSR) which he heads, according to a statement read out on national television on Wednesday.
The appointment came less than a week after the latest coup in the country which ousted transitional military leader Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
“The President of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration will serve as Head of State and Supreme Commander of the National Armed Forces. He is the guarantor of the independence of the judiciary,” said the statement read out by Capt. Farouk Azaria Sorghum, spokesperson for the MPSR.
If the president is unable to act, his powers are exercised by the first vice-president and, if necessary, by the second vice-president, it said.
The new fundamental act establishes provisional organization structures of the state pending the establishment of organs of the transition.
Under the new “fundamental act” which took effect on Sept. 30, the suspension of the country’s constitution of June 2, 1991 was lifted.
Damiba, who had seized power in January, was deposed last week by the army led by Traore who accused former of failing to restore security.
A delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) visited Burkina Faso on Tuesday and pledged its support to the country to move out of the current crisis after meeting with the new junta leader.
