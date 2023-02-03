|
World

Couple leaves ticketless baby at airport check-in in Israel

Parents traveling to Brussels rush to catch flight, abandoning infant at check-in desk

12:57 . 3/02/2023 Friday
Two parents have left their ticketless infant at an airport check-in counter to catch their flight in Tel Aviv, Israel.


The couple with Belgian passports rushed to security checkpoint at Ben Gurion International Airport to reach the boarding gate of their Ryanair flight to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday.


CNN cited a Ryanair spokeswoman as saying that the couple did not book a ticket for their infant.


The parents who arrived late for check-in headed to security check leaving their infant behind, which prompted the check-in desk to call the airport security that retrieved the couple.


"Once the check-in for the flight was closed, the couple left the infant seat with the baby and ran toward the security checks at Terminal 1 in an attempt to reach the boarding gate for the flight,” Ben Gurion Airport Authority said in a statement to CNN.


It was not clear why the parents failed to purchase a ticket for their infant, however, the Israeli police told CNN that by the time of their arrival the baby was with the parents and there was no further investigation into the incident.


Notably, Ryanair charges $27 for a child sitting on an adult’s lap for each flight, it requires a seat to be paid for if the child is traveling in a car seat.

#Israel
#Brussels
#baby
#Ben Gurion International Airport
