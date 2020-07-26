COVID-19 cases in Africa top 828,000
AFRİCA

COVID-19 cases in Africa top 828,000

Deaths surpass 17,500 while over 484,000 patients recovered so far: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

News Service AA
FILE PHOTO: Mine workers wearing face masks looks on at the end of their shift, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, at a mine of Sibanye-Stillwater company in Carletonville, South Africa, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Mine workers wearing face masks looks on at the end of their shift, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, at a mine of Sibanye-Stillwater company in Carletonville, South Africa, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa reached 828,214 on Sunday, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

At least 17,509 more people died of the virus across 54 countries in the continent, the Africa CDC said in its daily update.

Recoveries in the continent have reached 484,038.

Southern Africa is the worst-hit region with 452,000 infections, while North Africa recorded 147,500 cases, West Africa 118,400, East Africa 65,000, and Central Africa 45,300.

As for the death toll, Southern Africa suffered 7,000 fatalities, North Africa 6,300, West Africa 1,800, East Africa 1,500, and Central Africa 889.

At least 269,100 patients have recovered in Southern Africa, 77,300 in West Africa, 72,900 in North Africa, 35,600 in East Africa and 29,200 in Central Africa.

    Kaydet
    Font
    +

    We use cookies limited for the aims specified in the data policy and in accordance with the legislation. For details please see our data policy.


    Yeni Şafak Beta
    coming soon!