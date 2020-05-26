COVID-19 claims 173 more lives in Peru

Peru reported 173 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said the death toll climbed to 3,629 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 123,979 with 3,629 new additions.

Nearly 50,000 people have fully recovered from the disease in the country.

The country reported its first coronavirus case on March 6 and its first death on March 20.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the US currently the worst hit.

The pandemic has killed over 346,200 people worldwide, with nearly 5.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.23 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur