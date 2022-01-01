File photo
Residents living in Ukraine's Lypivka village have started planting crops after the attacks by the Russian army.
Located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital Kyiv, Lypivka was captured by the Russian army during the first days of the war, which started on Feb. 24.
The Ukrainian military forces regained control of Lypivka and life in the village has been returning to normal.
Although the war has continued, the residents have begun working in the fields and planting crops.
“There is no word to describe what we went through. We were fired upon from all sides. At first, we were hiding in the cellars of the houses. But then we got used to the attacks. Our food supplies also started to run out,” said resident Vladimir, who asked not to mention his surname.
The situation calmed down after the Ukrainian army took control of the village, said Vladimir, who he was in reserve in the army.
“My wife and I started planting crops. Because the future is not clear, we have to prepare for winter. We started planting with potatoes. Then we will plant tomatoes and peppers,” he added.
Elena, Vladimir's wife, expressed their happiness that they were able to survive and said: “We wanted to start work in the field as soon as possible.”
At least 3,193 civilians have been killed and 3,353 others injured in Ukraine since the war began, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.
Nearly 5.6 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.
