World
Crop planting begins in Ukraine's Lypivka village after Russian attacks
AA  Wednesday 09:27, 04 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Villagers going back to fields as life starts returning to normal

Residents living in Ukraine's Lypivka village have started planting crops after the attacks by the Russian army.

Located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital Kyiv, Lypivka was captured by the Russian army during the first days of the war, which started on Feb. 24.

The Ukrainian military forces regained control of Lypivka and life in the village has been returning to normal.

Although the war has continued, the residents have begun working in the fields and planting crops.

“There is no word to describe what we went through. We were fired upon from all sides. At first, we were hiding in the cellars of the houses. But then we got used to the attacks. Our food supplies also started to run out,” said resident Vladimir, who asked not to mention his surname.

The situation calmed down after the Ukrainian army took control of the village, said Vladimir, who he was in reserve in the army.

“My wife and I started planting crops. Because the future is not clear, we have to prepare for winter. We started planting with potatoes. Then we will plant tomatoes and peppers,” he added.

Elena, Vladimir's wife, expressed their happiness that they were able to survive and said: “We wanted to start work in the field as soon as possible.”

At least 3,193 civilians have been killed and 3,353 others injured in Ukraine since the war began, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Nearly 5.6 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.


Powered by Froala Editor

#Crop planting
#Lypivka
#Ukraine
#Russian attacks
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Crop planting begins in Ukraine's Lypivka village after Russian attacks

yeniSafak

Fed's hawkish stance puts selling pressure on global stock markets in April

yeniSafak

Turkey neutralizes five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq

yeniSafak

Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque hosts 25M people in three years

yeniSafak

Children enjoy at mobile amusement park during Eid al-Fitr in Mosul

yeniSafak

Emerging potential of the Middle Corridor: analysis

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.