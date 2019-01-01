Cyclone Bulbul kills 6 in Bangladesh, India

At least six people have been killed and scores of others injured in Bangladesh’s southern coast and India’s eastern part as a cyclone, Bulbul, lashed the regions on Saturday, according to government reports from both countries on Sunday.

According to Bangladesh’s Health Directorate on Sunday noon, at least four people were killed in different incidents in coastal districts of the country after the cyclone made landfall on Saturday.

"We are still collecting information of casualties and other damages caused by the cyclone and so the casualties may rise," Dr. Ayesha Akter, assistant director at the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room, told Anadolu Agency.

She added that local administration, volunteers and health workers are jointly working in cyclone-hit coastal areas to help affected people.

According to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry, approximately 226,000 people in 78 unions have been affected by the cyclone, while crops at 16,200 hectares (40,031 acres) of land have been damaged in the most affected southern Bagerhat district in Bangladesh.

Besides, 33,630 homes were partly damaged and 16,580 homes were completely destroyed.

A total of 2.1 million people in the coastal districts have been evacuated and shifted to cyclone shelters since Saturday morning, the ministry said.

According to the latest special bulletin by the Storm Warning Center of Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Sunday, the storm that passed over southeastern region last night has weakened.

But under the influence of the cyclone, country’s coastal districts and the adjacent areas are likely to experience wind of "50-60 kph (31-37 miles per hour) in gusts/squalls with heavy to very heavy falls," the bulletin said.

All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to remain in safe places at least until Sunday evening.

- 2 dead in India

At least 2 people were killed in eastern Indian state of West Bengal due to Cyclone Bulbul that made landfall near Sagar Islands of the state at 9.00 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) on Saturday, according to media reports.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone now lays centered about 75 km (47 miles) east-northeast of Sundarban National Park in Bengal.

Close to 150,000 people have been evacuated from West Bengal's low-lying coastal areas, New Delhi Television (NDTV) reported.

The Kolkata airport was closed till 6 a.m. (1230GMT) on Sunday and dozens of flights were cancelled, the report added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee to discuss the situation in the state.

"Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India. Spoke to WB CM [chief minister of West Bengal] regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also reviewed the situation in Orissa state, where cyclone has caused massive damage to crops and property.

According to Home Affairs Ministry circular, 17 National Disaster Relief Force teams were deployed in West Bengal, while six other teams were active in Odisha for dealing with contingencies.