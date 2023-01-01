Death of former Greek king sows controversy over possible return of monarchy

The recent death of Greece’s former king caused controversy over the possibility that some Greeks may want to restore the monarchy after it was done away with 50 years ago.





Born in 1940, early in World War II, in the capital Athens, Constantine II died on Jan. 10 at the age of 82, and on Monday was buried as a private citizen.





His private funeral at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral was attended by numerous European royals, including nobles from Spain, Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium.





The Greek government was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos and Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni.





Several right-wing politicians affiliated with the governing Nea Dimokratia (ND) party were also in attendance, among them Interior Minister Makis Voridis and former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.





Their presence drew the attention of the main opposition Syriza-PS party, which has accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of kowtowing to the ND’s pro-royalist faction.





Journalist Dimitris Psaras told Anadolu that the crowd who attended the funeral – which he called a political event – did not represent society at large, but it could have consequences inside the ruling ND.





"The crowd of 3,000 or 5,000 people in front of the cathedral is not what’s important, in my opinion," said Psaras, adding that a pro-monarchist group may have been inside the crowd.





"They represent less than 29% (of the public) – which was what royalists got in the 1974 referendum to eliminate the monarchy in favor of the republic."





Psaras also commented on the possible return of the king's son, Pavlos, who was praised by slogans chanted by the crowd at the funeral.





"There’s no foundation to build a new royalist party," Psaras said. "The scenarios of Pavlos returning to Greece with that intention aren’t realistic. This family moved away from Greece years ago and nobody can change this."





Constantine ascended to the throne in 1964, but was forced into exile three years later after the military junta seized power.





The junta abolished the monarchy in 1973.



