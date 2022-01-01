World
Death toll climbs to 30 in Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia: Ukraine
2 children among dead, says national police chief
AA  Saturday 09:49, 01 October 2022
The death toll climbed to 30 in a Russian attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia, media reports said Friday.

“Among those killed were two children: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy,” said Ukrainian state run-news agency Ukrinform, citing National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.

A total of 88 people, including a 3-year-old girl, were also wounded during the attack, he said.

Earlier Friday, Russian-appointed authorities in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia blamed Ukrainian forces for the deadly attack.

On Monday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 14,844 civilian casualties in the country: 5,996 killed and 8,848 injured since the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.

