Death toll climbs to 30 in Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia: Ukraine
2 children among dead, says national police chief
AA Saturday 09:49, 01 October 2022
File photo
#Russia
#Zaporizhzhia
#Ukraine
File photo
The death toll climbed to 30 in a Russian attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia, media reports said Friday.
“Among those killed were two children: an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy,” said Ukrainian state run-news agency Ukrinform, citing National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.
A total of 88 people, including a 3-year-old girl, were also wounded during the attack, he said.
Earlier Friday, Russian-appointed authorities in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia blamed Ukrainian forces for the deadly attack.
On Monday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 14,844 civilian casualties in the country: 5,996 killed and 8,848 injured since the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Death toll climbs to 30 in Russian attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia: Ukraine
Hundreds gather to protest cost of living in London, UK
Türkiye conducting global relations, not shifting axis: Erdogan
Iraqis mark 3rd anniversary of mass protests against corruption
13 more grain ships left Ukraine under Istanbul deal in past three days: Türkiye
Ukrainian forces encircle nearly 5,000 Russian troops in Lyman, official says
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.