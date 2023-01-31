|
Death toll from boat capsize in northwest Pakistan rises to 41

Another 9 bodies of Islamic seminary students recovered from Tanda Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, says official

Divers recovered nine more bodies of Islamic seminary students from a dam in northwest Pakistan, bringing the death toll from Sunday's boat accident to 41, an official and local media reported on Tuesday.


At least 57 students, the majority of whom were in their teens, were aboard a boat when it capsized at Tanda Dam in Kohat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday.


Divers recovered nine more bodies of seminary students on Tuesday, while the search for survivors and the dead continues, Kohat Police spokesman Fazal Naeem told Anadolu over the phone.


Divers were able to save seven children alive on Sunday, Naeem said.


He did, however, acknowledge that the chances of any survivor are slim.


Some 57 students of a religious seminary were on a recreational visit, and took a boat ride, the head of the seminary, Shahid Anwar, said, adding that his son and a nephew are among the dead, local broadcaster Geo News reported.


Earlier, authorities provided contradictory figures for the number of students on board. They initially reported 25 students on board, but later reported 40.


The search for any survivors or victims among the remaining nine students would continue on Tuesday, he added.


Tanda Dam is a popular recreational spot in Kohat, attracting hundreds of visitors each day.

