|
World

Death toll from devastating earthquakes climbs to 3,384 in Syria

More than 5,200 people injured, hundreds more still trapped under rubble of collapsed buildings

16:53 . 10/02/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

At least 3,384 people have been killed and thousands injured in Syria due to a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southern Türkiye that jolted the wider region on Monday, according to figures compiled on Thursday.


At least 2,037 people have died and more than 2,950 others are injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria, according to figures compiled by the Syrian Network for Human Rights, the Syrian Civil Defense, and other local sources.


The Syrian regime’s Health Ministry has reported at least 1,347 fatalities in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, and Tartus, with another 2,295 people injured, raising the total number of injuries to over 5,200.


A large number of buildings were destroyed or damaged in the opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.​​​​​​​




- Call for help


Members of the Syrian National Army are also involved in the rescue efforts in the Syrian opposition-held areas.


The injured are receiving treatment at health centers while thousands of earthquake survivors whose homes were destroyed or damaged have spent the night in the open, mosques, or makeshift tents.


The Syrian Civil Defense and other local NGOs in northwestern Syria have been calling for urgent aid.

#death toll
#Syria
#earthquake
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
Death toll from devastating earthquakes climbs to 3,384 in Syria
Putin thanks Russian diplomats for thwarting West's plans to isolate Russia
French rescue team in search of survivors in quake-hit Türkiye
Bosnian rescuers save eight people in quake-hit Türkiye
Thousands of Palestinians pray for quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Russia pledges to continue providing assistance to Türkiye in aftermath of earthquakes
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.