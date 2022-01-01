Death toll from Lebanon migrant boat rises to 71: Transport minister
Boat carrying irregular migrants sinks off coast of Syria
AA Friday 13:16, 23 September 2022
File photo
#Lebanon
#migrant
#Syria
#Ali Hamiye
File photo
The number of people who lost their lives as a result of the sinking of a migrant boat off the coast of Syria has risen to 71, Lebanon’s transport minister said on Friday.
Ali Hamie said that 20 people have been rescued alive and that efforts continue to find the missing people.
Earlier, Hamie had put the death toll at 53.
On Thursday, Syrian regime authorities said that the boat that set off from Lebanon sank off the coast of Tartus.
Attempts by Lebanese and Syrians to migrate from Lebanon to European countries through illegal means have been increasing in light of an unprecedented deterioration of economic and social conditions and an increase in poverty rates.
Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including massive currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.
* Ikram Imane Kouachi and Mahmoud Barakat contributed to this report
Death toll from Lebanon migrant boat rises to 71: Transport minister
At least 21 suspected terrorists nabbed in northwestern Türkiye
Turkish Airlines named top carrier in Europe
At least 26 dead in Iran as protests continue
UN-mandated inquiry team says war crimes committed in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia marks 92nd National Day
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.