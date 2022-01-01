Death toll from military plane crash in Russia rises to 14

File photo
The death toll from a military plane crash in Russia's southern port city of Yeysk rose to 14, authorities said on Tuesday.
A wounded person died of injuries in intensive care, the Emergency Ministry said in a statement.
Nineteen people were also injured in the crash, as two of them remain in intensive care, it added.
During the rescue operation, 68 people were saved and 360 others were evacuated, according to the ministry.
The emergency services continue relief efforts at the scene of the crash, it said.
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a Su-34 military plane crashed while it was climbing to perform a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District.
The pilots successfully ejected and reported ignition of one of the engines during takeoff as the cause of the accident, the ministry added.
The crash caused a fire in a residential area in Yeysk, and a nine-story apartment building caught fire from leaked plane fuel and collapsed.
President Vladimir Putin instructed top officials to travel to the crash site to personally control the situation and address the problems.
The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case following the incident.
