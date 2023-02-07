Death toll from powerful earthquakes climbs to 1,622 in Syria

At least 1,622 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Syria in a series of powerful earthquakes centered in southeastern Türkiye that jolted the wider region early on Monday, according to figures compiled on Tuesday from the Syrian regime's Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.





The state-run SANA news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry, that at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 others injured while the Syrian Civil Defense said at least 810 people were killed and more than 2,200 others injured in areas controlled by the opposition in northwestern Syria.





The Syrian Civil Defense said on Tuesday that the death toll is likely to rise as hundreds of people remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.





The news agency reported on Monday that strong tremors hit the Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa regions of Syria.





A large number of buildings were also destroyed or damaged in opposition-held areas in northern Syria, where rescue teams are frantically searching for survivors.



