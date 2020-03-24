Death toll in Australia from coronavirus hits 8

The death toll in Australia from the novel coronavirus has risen to eight, New South Wales Health said Tuesday.

A 70-year-old woman, one of 133 patients evacuated last week from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, succumbed to the virus at a local hospital.

There are a total of 1,895 confirmed cases in the country.

In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, Australia closed its borders to non-citizens recently and issued a travel ban.

Those defying social distancing in Australia can be fined up to $11,000 or receive prison sentences.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are 381,499 confirmed cases worldwide and the death toll now tops 16,500, while over 101,000 people have recovered.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas