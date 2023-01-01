|
World

Death toll rises to 10 in Los Angeles shooting on Lunar New Year

Number of causalities likely to be 'more than a dozen,' reports local daily, citing law enforcement

10:52 . 23/01/2023 Pazartesi
At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a dance club hosting Lunar New Year celebrations near Los Angeles, police told local media.


At least 10 others were injured when a shooter opened fire at a dance club in Monterey Park on Saturday night, reported the Los Angeles Times, citing the LA County Sheriff's Department.


The incident occurred at a ballroom about 10.20 p.m. local time (0620GMT) in Monterey Park, local newspaper LA Daily News reported, citing police. It "appears to be" an isolated incident, said Deputy Tracy Koerner.


According to Los Angeles Times, the venue where the shooting happened was on Garvey Avenue. Citing a law enforcement source, the newspaper said the number of causalities could be "more than a dozen people."


Located in the eastern part of the California city, Monterey Park has a population of 61,000 people with around 65% of Asian residents, the LA Daily News reported.

