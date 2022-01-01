Death toll rises to six in chemical plant blast in Slovenia
Friday 16:52, 13 May 2022
Unfortunately, our fears have been confirmed, says factory manager Srecko Stefanic
The death toll from an explosion at a chemical plant in southern Slovenia rose to six, local media reported Friday.
Two workers at the plant in Kocevje, a town of roughly 8,000 people about 55 kilometers (30 miles) from the capital Ljubljana, suffered severe burns, and two others are missing from the Thursday explosion.
Firefighters at the scene found at least five lifeless bodies at the facility.
At least 20 people were also injured.
"Unfortunately our fears have been confirmed," Srecko Stefanic, the factory’s manager, told reporters.
About 200 people were employed at the facility.
Residents in the surrounding area said the explosion occurred around 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) and shook the entire area.
Regional broadcaster N1 television said a local emergency council met for an urgent session as firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the plant.
The Slovenian Press Agency described the explosion at the plant, which produces the industrial chemical melamine, as the worst industrial fire in the country's recent history.
