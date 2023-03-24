Denmark joins European Defense Agency after parliamentary vote

Denmark became the 27th member state of the European Defense Agency (EDA) after receiving parliamentary approval in a vote count Thursday.





The EDA in a press release confirmed soon after the vote that it had received an official notification from the acting Minister of Defense, Troels Lund Poulsen, that the country will join the EDA – a body set up in 2004 to support European defense cooperation.





Denmark will now be permitted to officially take part in joint EU efforts to purchase and supply ammunition to Ukraine in its war against Russia.





The legal basis for the parliamentary vote is rooted in Denmark’s decision to end its opt-out on joining the EU's common defense policy in a referendum that was conducted last summer.





A formidable 66.9% of voters voted in favor – the highest share of ‘yes’ voters ever recorded in an EU referendum in Denmark -- which paved the way for closer military cooperation with the EU in the future.





In his policy statement on this recent development, Poulsen said that “Europe needs to take greater responsibility for its own security, and Denmark must fully participate in the cooperation.”





“The EDA plays a special role in regards to supporting member-state cooperation, and we look forward to contributing to that,” he said.



