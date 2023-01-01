Denmark pledges to send advanced artillery to Ukraine

Denmark on Thursday committed to donating as many as 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine at the request of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – a move that halts its ambition to build up its own military power.





Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen announced the donation of military equipment after a meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee.





"We have been in continuous contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery in particular and I am happy that we have now received broad support from the Danish parliament to donate it to Ukraine's freedom struggle," he said in a statement.





According to its commitments to NATO, Denmark is expected to form an elite infantry brigade (1st Brigade) by 2032. The Nordic country underwent severe reservations from its Western allies over delays in completing its commitment.





"We must find a balance between helping Ukraine and continuing to strengthen the Danish defense so that we can safeguard Denmark's security and live up to our obligations in NATO," the defense minister said.





Caesar howitzers are powerful, long-range guns placed on an armored truck that has a range of up to 40 kilometers, and the sought-after artillery equipment can fire six shots within 60 seconds.



