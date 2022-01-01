Denmark reports leak in Russian Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline

The gas pipeline’s pressure dropped from 105 to 7 bar, Nord Stream 2’s operator reported.



"We are currently in contact with the authorities concerned in order to clarify the situation," Germany’s Economy Ministry said in a statement.



"We still have no clarity about the causes and the exact facts," it added.



The Russian-owned pipeline, which runs from St. Petersburg under the Baltic Sea to Germany, is filled with 300 million cubic meters of gas.



The pipeline was originally intended to double the volume of gas flowing to Germany. But just as work on it was completed, Germany decided to cancel it shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.