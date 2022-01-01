Denmark says more than half of gas has leaked out of Nord Stream pipelines

Danish authorities confirmed Wednesday that more than half of the gas in the damaged Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines has escaped into the atmosphere.



The Danish Energy Board expects gas flow from the pipelines to end on Sunday.



"Half of the gas is out, and we expect the pipes to be emptied on Sunday," said Danish Energy Agency Director Kristoffer Bottzauw at a press conference.



The Swedish Armed Forces, Copenhagen Police and Danish Energy Board took part in the press conference held on the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.



According to Bottzauw, “sabotage” is likely the reason behind the leaks.



"That is why we have increased preparedness in the energy sector to orange. It is the second highest level," he said.



At the same time, Flemming Larsen, managing director of the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, underlined that several explosions occurred at the scene, broadcaster SVT Nyheter reported.



"It is our assessment that this is a conscious act," he said.



According to the Danish authorities, the gas emissions do not pose a health risk to residents, but the ongoing risks are being constantly assessed.



Sweden’s security service has launched an investigation into the unexplained explosions and leaks in the pipelines, labeling them “aggravated sabotage”