Denmark to send decommissioned Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Denmark announced Tuesday that it will donate decommissioned Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine as Russia’s war intensifies, local media reported.





The refurbished battle tanks will be shipped to Ukrainian forces as part of donations by Western countries following an appeal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.





While no specific number of decommissioned tanks or participating donor countries have been confirmed yet, it is expected that Denmark will send as many as hundreds of the older German-made tanks for Ukrainian forces.





The donated tanks are no longer in use by Danish forces and were sold to a German company in 2010. The tanks are currently stationed in Flensburg, Germany.





The tanks, which were used in 1994 in Bosnia against Serbian forces in Operation Bollebank, are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the coming months.





Denmark separately also committed to donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine. ​​​​​​​



