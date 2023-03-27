Departures from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport suspended following strike call

The head of the labor union at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday announced an immediate halt to departures as part of a protest against the government's plans for judicial reform.





The move came after the country's largest trade union umbrella group threatened to launch a general strike over the overhaul plan.





The proposed changes have provoked an outpouring of anger for weeks, and thousands took to the streets on Sunday evening after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had called to suspend the plan.



