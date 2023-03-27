|
World

Departures from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport suspended following strike call

Proposed judicial reform has provoked outpouring of anger for weeks

13:15 . 27/03/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

The head of the labor union at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday announced an immediate halt to departures as part of a protest against the government's plans for judicial reform.


The move came after the country's largest trade union umbrella group threatened to launch a general strike over the overhaul plan.


The proposed changes have provoked an outpouring of anger for weeks, and thousands took to the streets on Sunday evening after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who had called to suspend the plan.


The opposition sees the legislation as a power grab in favor of the executive authority.

#Ben Gurion Airport
#Israel
#strike
4 ay önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Biden taps female admiral to lead US Navy in historic first