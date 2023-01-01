Detained Italian mafia boss transferred to maximum security prison

Italian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run, has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in central L'Aquila province, the state-run ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.





The facility is equipped for the tough 41-bis jail regime that mafia convicts are subjected to, a provision allowing suspension of certain prison regulations.





The choice is said to be logical as the prison is close to a good oncology center in the L’Aquila hospital.





The 60-year-old was held at a clinic in Palermo where he had been undergoing treatment for cancer for over a year.





Denaro will unlikely ever return to his native Sicily, police sources told the agency.



