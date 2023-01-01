|
World

Detention to continue for European Parliament official Eva Kaili: Judge

Kaili has 24 hours to appeal decision, says Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office

10:28 . 20/01/2023 Cuma
AA
Former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili

A request for the release of former European Parliament (EP) Vice President Eva Kaili, who was arrested on corruption allegations, was rejected Thursday.


The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that Kaili's detention would continue when she appeared before the judge.


Kaili's lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, defended his client's innocence in a statement after the hearing.


Kaili, a Greek Member of the European Parliament (MEP), is suspected of being at the center of one of the EU's biggest corruption scandals. She is suspected of being paid by Qatar to lobby for the Gulf state's interests.


Kaili has the right to appeal the decision within 24 hours.




- Alleged torture


Dimitrakopoulos claimed Kaili could not sleep because it was forbidden and she was left in a cold room without her coat or a second blanket.


He claimed she was not allowed to wash, "All of this is torture," he said.


Kaili initially appeared before a judge on Dec. 22. Her lawyers had requested that she be released wearing electronic handcuffs at the pre-trial.

#European Parliament
#Eva Kaili
#Dimitrakopoulos
