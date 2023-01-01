|
World
Dozens injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Nablus
Violence erupted after Israeli forces stormed Nablus to secure settlers’ access to Joseph’s tomb
11:26 . 18/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

At least 43 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli army forces during a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to local medics.


The violence erupted after Israeli forces stormed Nablus city to secure settlers’ access to Joseph’s tomb, eyewitnesses said.


The Palestine Red Crescent Society said six were injured by rubber-coated bullets, while over 35 others suffered temporary asphyxiation from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces.


The site, which Jews refer to as "Joseph's Tomb", has long been a flashpoint for violence.


Jews believe the site to be the burial place of the biblical patriarch Joseph. Muslims, however, challenge this assertion, saying an Islamic cleric -- Sheikh Yussef Dawiqat -- was buried at the site two centuries ago.


#Israel
#Nablus
#Violence
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
