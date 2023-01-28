|
World

Dutch F-35 fighter jets arrive in Poland

Aircraft will support Polish army in 'protecting sky as part of NATO mission,' says Polish defense minister

10:16 . 28/01/2023 Saturday
Poland has received the F-35 fighter jets sent by the Netherlands, the country's defense minister said on Friday.


"Dutch F-35s have arrived at the 22nd Tactical Air Base in Malbork, which will support the Polish army in protecting the sky as part of the NATO Enhanced Air Policing mission," Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter.


"Polish pilots will soon be able to use these state-of-the-art aircraft," he added.


In a separate tweet, the defense chief said he held talks with countries that have Leopard 2 tanks to form a coalition to continue support for Ukraine as its war with Russia continues.

