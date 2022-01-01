Early UK local election results show Conservative unpopularity, mixed Labour support

Johnson added: "The big lesson from this is that this is a message from voters that what they want us to do above all -- one, two, and three -- is focus on the big issues that matter to them, taking the country forward, making sure we fix the post-COVID aftershock, get us all through the economic aftershocks in the way we got through COVID, fix the energy supply issues, that's where the inflationary spike is coming, and keep going with our agenda of high wage, high skill jobs.”