Economic Cooperation Organization meeting starts in Uzbekistan

The 26th meeting of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) started in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent on Tuesday.





Uzbekistan's Acting Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov is hosting the event, which foreign ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are attending in, as well as ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.





Addressing the opening ceremony, Saidov said the high level representation of all member states of the group showed the increasing interest and growing potential of close cooperation within ECO.





He further said ECO, which is recognized as an important international organization today, has gained great experience and proved itself throughout its activities, and it covers the region with a common culture, religion, customs, and traditions.





The ECO region, Saidov said, has great economic opportunities, rich natural resources, young and hardworking population, and dynamic development perspectives. The regional organization has the necessary potential to develop cooperation in the fields of trade, transportation, infrastructure, industry, tourism, and environmental protection, he added.





"In the face of global tensions and increasing competition for natural resources, investment, technology, and access to foreign markets, it is particularly important to consolidate our efforts," he urged.



