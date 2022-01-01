Economy, relations with Türkiye to determine choice of Turks in US midterm elections

File photo
Turks living in New Jersey said they will decide who to vote for in the upcoming midterm elections based on the economy and US-Türkiye relations.
Those living in the city of Paterson said they were not following the elections closely, but will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes.
The Republican Party is expected to increase its votes in the midterm elections in New Jersey, a stronghold of the Democrats, observers say.
Huseyin Bayram, a Turkish businessman, said the Turkish diaspora should show more interest in the elections.
Bayram, who took on the duties of cultural ambassador and commissioner in Paterson Municipality, said the election would be a "breakthrough" because of the interest of the American people.
Vedat Cubukcu, restaurant manager, told Anadolu Agency the Turkish community living in Paterson mostly votes for the Democratic Party.
I will also vote for the Democrats because of their moderate approach to immigration policies, he said.
Halis Carikci, who came to the US 14 years ago, said that the city of Paterson is no different from Türkiye.
He said he does not like the policies of the Democrat government against Türkiye and opined that people would mostly vote for former US President Donald Trump.
"Inflation has increased a lot here as well. We used to fill our fridge for $100. Now you can only buy two bags of goods,” he added.
Tuncay Gocenler, who worked as a truck driver, said Trump will win this time because Joe Biden has spoiled the economy a lot.
Selcuk Turan, who settled in the US in 1969, said he would support the Democrats in the midterm elections.
As he wants to see a Turk in American politics, he expressed support for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican Party's Senate candidate from Pennsylvania.
"If Dr. Oz wins, he can contribute to the resolution of the aircraft crisis between the US and Türkiye, he can convey the right information about Türkiye,” he said.
Turan said that the Democrats cannot afford to lose Türkiye and that there may be an improvement in their policies from now on.
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Americans will go to the polls for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate, as well as the governors and other local positions in their states.
Economy, relations with Türkiye to determine choice of Turks in US midterm elections
Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq terror attack
Rescue ship with 179 migrants on board allowed to enter Italian port
US diplomat to travel to Central Asian countries to reinforce bilateral relations
Serbs leaving Kosovo’s institutions is historical, tectonic change: Serbian president
44 Chinese warplanes, 4 ships spotted around Taiwan